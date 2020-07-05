Ramos scores winner at Bilbao as Real Madrid move closer to title

Spain defender, Sergio Ramos was on target for Real Madrid as his goal helped them beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Ramos slammed home a penalty – just as he did on Thursday against Getafe – after Dani Garcia fouled Marcelo in a decision given by VAR.

He has scored five goals in seven matches – all wins – since the restart.

Courtois became the first goalkeeper to keep 17 clean sheets for Real in a single La Liga season since Francisco Buyo in 1994/95.

Zinedine Zidane’s side only need to win three of their remaining four games to secure a second La Liga title since 2012.

Defending champions Barcelona visit Villarreal later on Sunday looking to bring the gap back to four points.

