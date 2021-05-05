Rampaging youths vandalise Enugu Bishop's residence over Mbaka's alleged disappearance | Ripples Nigeria

The alleged disappearance of Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka on Wednesday elicited a violent response from some youths in Enugu who vandalised the official residence of the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Callistus Onaga on Wednesday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that this was in protest of the reported arrest of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

According to eyewitnesses accounts, the irate youths suspected to be members of the Adoration Ministry and numbering over 1,000 stormed the residence of the Bishop located at Igboeze Street, Independence Layout

Mbaka is the founder and director of the popular Adoration Ministries, Enugu and Parish Priest, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Emene.

READ ALSO: 3 policemen guarding expatriates in Enugu arrested for losing AK-47 rifles to hoodlums

The protesters, who were chanting anti-Bishop Onaga songs asked him to resign.

According to the horde, Onaga had invited Mbaka on Sunday for a meeting where he handed him over to the security officers.

There was a heavy presence of military men at the bishop’s court trying to curtail the mammoth crowd that besieged the court to ensure that lives and property are not lost.

The Enugu Catholic Diocese is yet to make an official comment on this recent development.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

>

Join the conversation

Opinions