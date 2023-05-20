‘Ranting of a drowning man,’ EFCC dismisses Gov Matawalle’s $2m bribe allegation against chairman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed the bribery allegation leveled against its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa by the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle.

The governor had during an interview on the BBC Hausa Service on Friday alleged that the EFCC chairman demanded a $2 million bribe from him.

He had earlier demanded Bawa’s resignation for alleged corruption.

The anti-graft czar had since challenged Matawalle to petition the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), police, and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) if he has any evidence of corruption against him.

The rift between the governor and the EFCC followed the commission’s plan to investigate him for the alleged diversion of N70 billion meant for the execution of projects in Zamfara.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission said the governor’s resort to falsehood is “symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws.”

Uwujaren said: “Despite the irritation of his phantom claims, the commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state.

“If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations.”

He also alerted Nigerians about plans by some of the alleged corrupt public officials to flee the country ahead of May 29.

“The commission is working in close collaboration with its international partners to frustrate these escape plans and bring those involved to justice,” the spokesman added.

