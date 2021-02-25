Rapists, kidnappers to get death penalty in Jigawa as Gov Badaru assents law | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, has signed into law the state Violence Against Person Prohibition bill which prescribes death penalty for rapists and kidnappers in the state.

The Jigawa State House of Assembly had, on February 17, passed the bill into law while Badaru appended his signature on Thursday.

In a statewide address shortly after signing the law, the governor said the law will help in reducing the rate of crime in the state.

Badaru added that the bill was assented after consulting with the Council of Ulamas that the new laws are not in conflict with Islamic laws and culture of Jigawa people.

“The new laws stipulated in the bill include; Death sentence for male or female rapist or life sentence without the option of fine,” he said.

“Anyone who aides or gives order to rape another person shall receive a death or life sentence.

“The use of political thugs attracts four years imprisonment for perpetrators and the use of indecent or pornographic pictures for advert in public places shall attract three months imprisonment with an option of N10,000 fine.

“Kidnappers shall also receive death sentence.”

Badaru also commended the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Aliyu, and the state Council of Ulamas for their contribution to the passage of the bill.

