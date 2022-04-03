Rapper Abaga unveils partner as he prepares for wedding

Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga on Sunday unveiled the identity of his partner, Eniola Mafe.

In a post on his Instagram page, the artiste said he would walk down the aisle with his partner later this year.

Abaga also recalled how he was introduced to Eniola by Audu Maikori of Choccity in 2020.

The young woman is the founder of New Nigeria, an organisation formed in the wake of the October 2020 #ENDSARS protests in the country.



READ ALSO: Rapper MI Abaga reveals humility doesn’t work in the entertainment industry

The rapper wrote: “I’m a private person. But it’s time to share a little part of my joy with you. @eniolamafe and I met in December 2020 and straight away I knew I had found the one.

“I am excited to announce that we are getting married this year and we ask for your support and blessings as we embark on this journey together. ♥️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mi_abaga (@mi_abaga)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now