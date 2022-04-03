Entertainment
Rapper Abaga unveils partner as he prepares for wedding
Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga on Sunday unveiled the identity of his partner, Eniola Mafe.
In a post on his Instagram page, the artiste said he would walk down the aisle with his partner later this year.
Abaga also recalled how he was introduced to Eniola by Audu Maikori of Choccity in 2020.
The young woman is the founder of New Nigeria, an organisation formed in the wake of the October 2020 #ENDSARS protests in the country.
The rapper wrote: “I’m a private person. But it’s time to share a little part of my joy with you. @eniolamafe and I met in December 2020 and straight away I knew I had found the one.
“I am excited to announce that we are getting married this year and we ask for your support and blessings as we embark on this journey together. ♥️.”
