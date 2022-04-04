Rapper Cardi B deletes Twitter account after backlash for not attending 2022 Grammys

American rapper Cardi B has deleted her Twitter account after engaging in an altercation with her fans for failing to attend the recently concluded 2022 Grammy award ceremony.

The mother of two took to her Twitter page on Sunday, April 3, 2022, where she slammed her fans and followers over comments about her children.

“I’m deleting my Twitter but On God I hate this f–kin dumbass fan base. You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f–k ?” she tweeted.

“When the f–k I hinted I was going? just f–kin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

