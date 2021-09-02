Rapper Drake reveals Nigerian singer, Tems, will feature on his new album

Canadian recording artiste, Drake has revealed that Nigerian singer, Tems will feature on his new music album, Certified Lover Boy.

Drake in some billboard ads in Lagos announced that Tems will feature on the album which will be released on Friday, September 3, 2021.

“Hey Nigeria Tems is on CLB,” the ad reads.

Although Ripples Nigeria is yet to spot any of the specific ads in Lagos, the photos have emerged on social media.

As part of the promotions for his forthcoming album, Drake has been using billboards ads in cities of the featured artiste to advertise the album.

Meanwhile for the multi-talented singer-songwriter Tems real name Temilade Openiyi, her appearance on Drake’s upcoming project continues her incredible year which saw a record she featured on break new grounds for Afrobeats.

Tems featured on Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ off the 2020 studio album, Made In Lagos.

