Rapper Dremo attacked inside traffic in Lagos

Nigerian rapper and DMW signee, Dremo real name Aboriomoh Femi Raymond has revealed that he was recently attacked by armed robbers in Lagos State on Sunday, December 19.

The rapper was reportedly attacked with a cutlass by the armed robbers. Dremo revealed further that he was robbed with some of his friends.

Speaking via his Instagram page, the rapper said his phones were taken away from him by the armed robbers.

Dremo confirmed that he is doing very fine, however, his friends were badly injured from the assault. The rapper later admonished Nigerians, especially Lagosians to be careful while driving in the traffic.

Read his thread below.

