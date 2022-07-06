Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem down with kidney failure

Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has been diagnosed with kidney failure.

The artiste’s associate, Myke Pam, confirmed his health condition in a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Pam said Abdulkareem has been undergoing dialysis in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos since his diagnosis.

He said the ailing singer has been put on an appointment for a kidney transplant, adding that the surgery would take place later this month.

He revealed that one of the singer’s family members has volunteered to donate a kidney for him.

The associate called on the singer’s fans to pray for him during his trying moment.

Pam said: “Eedris Abdulkareem of ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’ fame needs the sincere and unalloyed prayers of all Nigerians and his fans around the world in these hours of his travails.

“The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. boss has recently been diagnosed with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria.

“The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month of July.

“All arrangements and tests have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member). We shall be updating you as we continue with this life-saving process.”

