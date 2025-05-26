Rapper Erigga slams Nigerian airlines over costly tickets, poor refreshments

Talented rapper. Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga, has knocked Nigerian airlines over costly business class and poor refreshments.

Erigga asked in a post shared on his X page about why airlines charge outrageous prices for business class tickets yet provide poor refreshments that don’t match the high-end prices.

Many Nigerians on the internet expressed their displeasure when the artiste added that it was ironic to pay such exorbitant fees only to obtain refreshments like juice and puff-puff.

READ ALSO: Jamie Foxx denies claims Puff Daddy tried to kill him in 2023 amid rapper’s legal woes

“You pay heavy money for business class, and na juice and puff-puff dem dey give you. How that one take make sense?” Erigga wrote.

The rapper’s public censure fuels the growing demand that Nigerian airlines enhance the quality of their services, particularly for high-end passengers, and provide superior amenities and hospitality to support their exorbitant costs.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now