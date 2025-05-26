Connect with us

Rapper Erigga slams Nigerian airlines over costly tickets, poor refreshments

Talented rapper. Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga, has knocked Nigerian airlines over costly business class and poor refreshments.

Erigga asked in a post shared on his X page about why airlines charge outrageous prices for business class tickets yet provide poor refreshments that don’t match the high-end prices.

Many Nigerians on the internet expressed their displeasure when the artiste added that it was ironic to pay such exorbitant fees only to obtain refreshments like juice and puff-puff.

READ ALSO: Jamie Foxx denies claims Puff Daddy tried to kill him in 2023 amid rapper’s legal woes

“You pay heavy money for business class, and na juice and puff-puff dem dey give you. How that one take make sense?” Erigga wrote.

The rapper’s public censure fuels the growing demand that Nigerian airlines enhance the quality of their services, particularly for high-end passengers, and provide superior amenities and hospitality to support their exorbitant costs.

