Rapper Eva Alordiah explains why women remain in abusive relationships

Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah on her Twitter account has made an attempt to explain why women chose to remain in abusive relationships.

Speaking via the microblogging site on Wednesday, Alordiah stated that most ‘intelligent’ women fail to leave abusive relationships primarily because they see the man as a provider and they often rely on him.

In her thread, she admonished women to make their own money and desist from the “toxic Sense of entitlement”.

The recording artiste also took a swipe at women who sell their ‘body for money’. She stated in her post that women who are in relationships for the money should simply make it known.

Read what she wrote below;

”“If you’re selling p*ssy, just say so..” this phrase “Men are providers” has got a lotta people growing a toxic sense of entitlement.

PSA: Men have needs too!

“A man is happy to provide where he feels nurtured and cared for. It is in their nature. He cannot go against nature, all things being equal.

“Let’s make relationships healthy again.

“Escape into your own sense of wonder and individualism. Do your own thing, make your own money.

“So many bright, intelligent women are stuck in toxic unhealthy relationships simply because they know no other way to fend for themselves except through the man.

“I don’y want that kind of life for none of my Sistars.

“God has deposited so much power and potential in you for you not to have your own way in this world.

“Let a man come in to add to what you’ve already got while you add unto him too.

“Amen?

“PS: Stop listening to me. What the f*ck does a Single, Horny woman like me know about relationships?

“Tueh Tueh!”

