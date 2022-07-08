News
Rapper Falz bemoans current state of Nigeria, condemns Kuje prison break
Nigerian singer and social activist, Falz whose real name is Folarin Falana has decried the state of things in the country.
The singer revealed that he has become tired of feeling sad, ashamed and helpless.
Falz made this known as he reacted to the statement of Senator Shehu Sani where he claimed the government had spent over N4 trillion naira on defense in seven years yet the country is still living under the mercy of terrorists.
Read also:Nigerian singer, Falz mocks 2023 presidential aspirants
SHEHU TWEETED;
“THE GOVERNMENT SPENT OVER N4 TRILLION NAIRA ON DEFENCE IN SEVEN YEARS; INCLUDING A BILLION DOLLAR FOR TUCANO JETS AND ANOTHER CLOSE TO A BILLION DOLLAR ON ATTACK HELICOPTERS; AND WE ARE STILL LIVING AT THE MERCY OF A ROVING GANG OF TERRORISTS ON MOTORCYCLES”.
Reacting to it, Falz questioned when statements like this becomes too ridicules.
“At what point those this sh!t become too ridiculous?!
I’M REALLY TIRED OF FEELING SAD, ASHAMED AND HELPLESS”.
