Rapper Falz bemoans current state of Nigeria, condemns Kuje prison break

Nigerian singer and social activist, Falz whose real name is Folarin Falana has decried the state of things in the country.

The singer revealed that he has become tired of feeling sad, ashamed and helpless.

Falz made this known as he reacted to the statement of Senator Shehu Sani where he claimed the government had spent over N4 trillion naira on defense in seven years yet the country is still living under the mercy of terrorists.

Read also:Nigerian singer, Falz mocks 2023 presidential aspirants

SHEHU TWEETED;

“THE GOVERNMENT SPENT OVER N4 TRILLION NAIRA ON DEFENCE IN SEVEN YEARS; INCLUDING A BILLION DOLLAR FOR TUCANO JETS AND ANOTHER CLOSE TO A BILLION DOLLAR ON ATTACK HELICOPTERS; AND WE ARE STILL LIVING AT THE MERCY OF A ROVING GANG OF TERRORISTS ON MOTORCYCLES”.

Reacting to it, Falz questioned when statements like this becomes too ridicules.

“At what point those this sh!t become too ridiculous?!

I’M REALLY TIRED OF FEELING SAD, ASHAMED AND HELPLESS”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now