Rapper Falz calls out Gov Sanwo-Olu for denying Lekki massacre

Nigerian rapper and social activist, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz called out Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his Instagram platform for disrespecting victims of the Lekki Tollgate massacre by proposing a ‘Peace Walk’.

The 31-year-old rapper had earlier rejected the governor’s proposal to join him and other celebrities for the ‘peace walk’.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the music star called out the governor over his planned trip.

Sharing a video of the Lagos State governor briefing newsmen, Falz wrote:

Read also: Mr. Macaroni, Falz reject Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to Lagos peace walk

“Please tell your governor that there is no “March for peace” without justice. He is still trying to deny the massacre that happened. All the lives that were wiped away unjustly.”

“You set up a panel to investigate the matter. Panel don tell you say people die by the hands of soldiers and policemen wey una send. Una still no want no want do the right thing. And you’re here asking for a ‘peace march’ DISGRACEFUL.”

Falz alongside other elites, Mr Macaroni, Seun Kuti and Dele Farotimi had turned down the governor’s ‘peace walk’ proposal.

The socialites maintained that there is no ‘peace is no peace’.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State governor broke his silence on the report of the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry into police brutality and the Lekki tollgate shooting of unarmed, peaceful protesters.

The panel’s report indicted the army, police and the Lagos State Government.

The panel had also submitted that what transpired at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, was a massacre.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now