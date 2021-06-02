Rapper, Falz, reacts to President Buhari's civil war comment | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana has reacted to the tweet published on the official Twitter account of President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, June 1 where he threatened to deal with individuals instigating secession in Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria reports that President Buhari made the remarks on Tuesday.

The President specifically mentioned that those who are breaking the law in the country are too young to recall what played out during the Nigerian civil war, hence, he is prepared to engage them in a fierce battle.

Reactions have since trailed the statement published on the Twitter platform of the president.

Rapper and activist, Falz has also joined other Nigerians in airing their disapproval of the president’s statement.

The rapper tweeted;

What is this?

Have you treated Boko Haram with the “language they understand”? What about the kidnappers & bandits?

Today you go to London, tomorrow Paris.

You are now coming here to tweet rubbish”

