Entertainment
Rapper Kanye West begs God to help reunite his family
American rapper, Kanye West has disclosed on the social media platform, Instagram that he wants God to help reunite his family.
In a post shared on the photo-sharing app, Instagram on Wednesday, February 9, he said a word of prayer accompanied with pictures of his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian and his four children.
Read also: Kanye West refuses to sign document to declare estranged wife, Kim Kardashian ‘legally single’
The rapper who is yet to sign his divorce papers has continued to make attempts to reunite his family since they fell apart in February 2021.
“GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” he captioned a collage of his family photos
This is the third time in 2022 that the award winning American rapper will be seeking help on social media.
