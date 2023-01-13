Rapper, Kanye West, marries Yeezy designer, Bianca Censori, in private ceremony

American rapper and entrepreneur, Kanye West, has reportedly married Yeezy designer, Bianca Censori, in a private ceremony two months after finalising his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The ‘All Day’ hitmaker who announced his split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, exchanged vows with Censori in a private ceremony believed to have taken place on Thursday, though the union is not yet legally binding as they haven’t filed a marriage certificate, according to TMZ.

The entertainment outlet said Kanye was first pictured with Bianca who has worked as an architectural designer at his company Yeezy for several years, at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week, and he was wearing a wedding ring.

Sources told the outlet that the jewellery signifies the 45-year-old star’s commitment to Bianca.

Kim was recently reported to have admitted she is worried that people will be “scared” to date her because Kanye who is the father of her children, North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm, isn’t the “easiest” person to deal with.

“There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’

“I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent.

“Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?’” the 42-year-old was quoted as saying.

