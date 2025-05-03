Rapper Kanye West says he is gay, not anyone’s idol, in new rant on social media

Popular American rapper and record producer Kanye West, aka Ye, has disclosed that he is gay and nobody’s idol in a new rant during a live stream on social media.

Kanye West, who is known for his varying musical style and polarizing cultural and political commentary, made the remarks while opening up on the issues he had with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In the viral video, the controversial figure, who was wearing a full face-covering mask and all black, was heard discussing his s3xual preferences and repeatedly stating that he is gay.

READ ALSO: Jay Z, Beyonce may sue Kanye West over offensive remarks about their twins

He said; “I’m not here to be your idol, I’m the leader. I’m not here to be worshipped. And as a leader I’m saying, how am I supposed to lead y’all if I don’t get my kids with me to continue what we are doing? I ain’t got no mother****ng legacy so why the f**k you think I be s***** at n****? Twigs in charge of my mother****ng legacy, and I’m gay. Twigs in charge of my motherfucking legacy, and I’m gay n****”.

This comes days after Kanye West told those who care to listen that he wished he had kids with media personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton instead of Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West declared during his tirade on Digital Nas’ Twitch stream that he wished he had children with Hilton because he would have achieved far greater success than he did with Kim Kardashian.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now