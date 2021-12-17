Rapper Kanye West to turn his houses into churches

American rapper Kanye West has revealed why he is prepared to go “homeless in a year”.

Speaking in a recent interview with Culture Magazine 032C, the rapper who has amassed properties all over the world revealed that he plans turning his houses to churches.

The maverick rapper said:

“We are under capitalist rule, and it’s k*lling us. It’s time to change that. I’m going to be homeless in a year. I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches.

We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go. It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available.”

