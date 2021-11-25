Rapper Kanye West wants his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, back

American rapper Kanye West has revealed that he wants to reunite with his family.

The entertainment polymath mentioned that he isn’t giving up on his marriage just yet, as he plans to work things out with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The billionaire rapper made this known during a visit to the Skid Row on Thanksgiving Eve.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships.

We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes.

I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative,” he said.

Kanye and Kim filed for divorce earlier in the year.

