Entertainment
Rapper Kanye West wants his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, back
American rapper Kanye West has revealed that he wants to reunite with his family.
The entertainment polymath mentioned that he isn’t giving up on his marriage just yet, as he plans to work things out with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.
The billionaire rapper made this known during a visit to the Skid Row on Thanksgiving Eve.
“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships.
READ ALSO: Kanye West fights Big Sean, John Legend for not supporting his presidential bid in 2020
We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes.
I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative,” he said.
Watch Kanye West speech below.
Kanye and Kim filed for divorce earlier in the year.
