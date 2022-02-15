Rapper, Kodak Black, leaves hospital with walker after shooting at Bieber’s party (Video)

American recording artiste, Kodak Black, real name Bill Kahan Kapri has been spotted leaving a hospital where he received medical treatment after being shot days ago in Los Angeles.

It would be recalled that the 24-year-old rapper was among four people shot during the wee hours of Saturday, February 12 after the afterparty of Canadian singer, Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.

Though it was not immediately clear what instigated the conundrum outside the club, an LAPD spokesman said the victims were shot when they emerged from the building.

READ ALSO: Rapper Kanye West begs God to help reunite his family

In a video obtained by TMZ days after the shooting, the rapper was seen leaving the hospital while using a walker.

Kodak, who left Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, had a ton of bodyguards around him as he climbed into the back of a black SUV.

Watch the video below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now