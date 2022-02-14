Rapper Kodak Black suffers gunshot wounds at Justin Bieber’s afterparty

American rapper, Kodak Black real name Bill Kahan Kapri has been confirmed to be among the four people who were at the afterparty of Canadian recording artiste, Justin Bieber on Friday night.

A couple of days ago, Ripples Nigeria reported that four people were shot at the afterparty of Justin Bieber after he finished his concert in Los Angeles, USA.

Witnesses at the scene and the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed multiple rounds were fired at Kodak Black and the all-male victims aged–19, 24, and 60 who were involved in an altercation before the shooting.

It’s been reported that another person was injured during the altercation.

In the video published by the online platform, TMZ, Kodak Black was seen taking photos with his fans before the pandemonium was instigated.

Watch the video of how the incident played out below.

Several suspects remain at large with the Los Angeles Police Department identifying the perpetrator(s) as black males who fled the scene southwards.

Police are refusing to divulge further information that could hinder leads.

