Rapper MI Abaga, Eniola Mafe hold traditional wedding

Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga aka Mr. Incredible, has finally walked down the aisle with his partner, Eniola Mafe.

The music star and his beau had their traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos on Thursday.

The wedding ceremony was attended by celebrities including Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, IK Osakioduwa, Bright ‘Basketmouth’ Okpocha, Jesse Jags (MI’s brother) and others.

In April, the artiste announced that he would marry his long-time partner later in the year.

“So.. Wanted to share that I’ve gotten engaged to @EniolaMafe I’m generally very private with things like this but I wanted to share my joy with you guys. Pray for us… we will need it! Thank you for your support!.

“I am excited to announce that we are getting married this year.. and we ask for your support and blessings as we embark on this journey together. ♥️,” he wrote at the time.

See videos from the ceremony below.

