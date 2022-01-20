Entertainment
Rapper MI Abaga reveals humility doesn’t work in the entertainment industry
Nigerian rapper Jude Abaga aka MI Abaga has disclosed that humility does not work in the entertainment industry.
In a post shared on his Twitter page on Thursday morning, the rapper advised budding artistes to ‘Carry your shoulders hop!’
MI Abaga who has been acknowledged as one of the most humble celebrities in the entertainment industry explained that he recently carried out an experiment and his conclusion about being a humble person is undermining.
READ ALSO: Nigerian rapper arrested over killing of fellow citizen in South Africa
Here is what he wrote;
“Having experimented with Humility for over a decade within these shores I am here to report my findings.
‘clears throat’
E no de work for here. Carry your shoulder hop!”
