Rapper Mo’Cheddah defends Super TV CEO’s alleged killer, Chidinma for joining prison pageant

Nigerian rapper, Mo’Cheddah has urged Nigerians to desist from cruelly judging Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of Super TV’s CEO, Michael Usifo Ataga for her involvement in the 2022 Miss Cell pageant.

On Thursday, March 10, Ripples Nigeria reported that the 21-year-old inmate emerged victorious in the 2022 Miss Cell pageantry, an event that was organized to celebrate the International Women’s Day earlier in the week.

Following news of Chidinma‘s recent achievement, Nigerians expressed outrage on their various social media platforms to debate her involvement in the funfair. Several commentators noted that her involvement should never have been allowed because she is standing trial for the murder of Super TV CEO Michael Usifo Ataga.

Joining the debate on social media, Nigerian rapper, Mo’Cheddah mentioned that those expressing outrage over the beauty pageant that was held in prison do not know how the prison system works.

The rapper mentioned that activities go on in prison all year round.

She explained that social activities like pageants are held and workers even earn wages while in there.

She said she isn’t defending crime but simply stating the facts of what happens in prisons.

