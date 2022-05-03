Rapper Nicki Minaj threatens to slap reporter for leaking her MET Gala attendance

Award-winning rapper, Nicki Minaj was caught on camera threatening to slap a reporter for allegedly leaking information on her MET Gala attendance on Monday, April 2.

The Trinidad & Tobago-born musician joined an ensemble of international celebrities who appeared at the annual fashion showcase which took place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

The rapper dazzled in a black dress with dots over her body and face and unique-looking baseball cap-type headwear. While she walked the red carpet, Minaj spotted someone who she seemingly felt she had to confront.

The altercation was published on the video platform, Tik Tok by American entertainment journalist, Sharon Carpenter.

The caption on the screen reads, “Nicki Minaj confronting reporter for leaking info on her Met Gala attendance.”

In the video, Minaj can be heard saying, “Hey you. Are you the man that leaked that I was gonna be here?” A voice off-camera can then be heard saying, “Me?”

“Yeah, you.” Minaj replies, “It was you. About to come up to you and slap the s*** out of you. Come here.” The video abruptly cuts off and it’s unclear whether the exchange got more intense.

Watch the video below.

