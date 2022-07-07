Rapper Nicki Minaj’s husband sentenced to probation for failing to register as s3x offender

Kenneth Petty, the husband of award winning recording artiste, Nicki Minaj has been sentenced after pleading guilty to failing to register as a s3x offender in the state of California in 2020.

During a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Petty was sentenced to three years probation and a year of in-home detention, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was also ordered to pay a $55,000 fine.

In June, federal prosecutors initially wanted to sentence Petty to over a year in jail for failing to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

“Having previously been convicted of attempted rape, defendant knowingly failed to register as a s3x offender upon moving to California,” prosecutors said.

In August 2021, Petty’s alleged rape victim, Jennifer Hough, filed a lawsuit against the rapper’s husband Petty and Minaj, 39; in which she accused the pair of attempting to intimidate her into recanting her rape accusation.

Here is a video of Petty’s victim speaking out on the television program, ‘The Real’.

