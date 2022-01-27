Rapper Rick Ross soon to become a grandfather

American rapper, Rick Ross is about to become a grandfather for the first time.

According to reports, Ross’ 19-year-old daughter, Toie Roberts is expecting a child.

The speculation was instigated after a photo of her protruding belly surfaced on social media.

The American rap icon, Ross is father to four children, Toie Roberts, 19, son William Roberts III, 16, daughter Berkeley Hermes Roberts, 4, and 3-year-old son Billion Leonard Roberts.

