Rapper, Shock G, who worked with Tupac found dead at the age of 57 | Ripples Nigeria

Digital Underground artiste Gregory Jacobs, better known as Shock G was found dead in his hotel room on Thursday, April 22.

Shock G worked with the American rap icon, Tupac Shakur.

Shock G’s father, Edward Racker who announced the unfortunate passing of the artiste revealed that the cause of his death is unclear but there were no signs of trauma.

Shock’s father also revealed that authorities will conduct an autopsy.

Shock G was the lead singer for the pioneering hip hop group Digital Underground. He gets into character as his alter ego, “Humpty Hump,” for the group’s famous 1989 song and dance.

Read also: Nollywood actor, Victor Decker found dead in apartment

He featured on Pac’s 1993 song “I Get Around” and he was one of the producers on Tupac’s 1991 debut solo album, “2Pacalypse Now.”

Shock G actually helped introduce Tupac to the music world.

Tupac was a member of Digital Underground when he appeared on the group’s 1991 song and music video, “Same Song,” for his first published work.

In addition to his work with 2Pac, Shock G produced songs for Dr. Dre, Prince, and KRS-One, just to name a few.

Join the conversation

Opinions