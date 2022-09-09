Rapper Skales speaks to those comparing him with Wizkid

Nigerian rapper, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng who is better known as Skales, on Thursday wrote about how Nigerians usually used negative connotations to reflect upon his music career.

Speaking via his Twitter platform, Skales, who was signed to Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) alongside Afrobeat icon Wizkid in the late 2000s stated that he was never acknowledged for his work but instead was always compared to Wizkid.

The rapper stated in his post that throughout his career, people often described his career as “dead” for failing to attain the heights of Wizkid. He went further to mention that despite the heinous words from trolls and music listeners across Nigeria, he has somehow done well for himself.

Writing on Twitter, Skales had this to say; “Over the years it’s “your career is dead” “no be you and Wizkid start” lol”

Further, the 31-year-old rapper added, “I see it !! It’s all love and I’m still doing great as far as careers go … and I love all this that support me !!”

Over the years it’s “your career is dead” “no be you and Wizkid start” lol 🤦‍♂️

I see it !! It’s all love and I’m still doing great as far as careers go … and I love all this that support me !! — SKALES (@youngskales) September 8, 2022

