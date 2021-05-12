Rapper Sound Sultan reportedly diagnosed with throat cancer | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan has been reportedly diagnosed with throat cancer.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the talented rapper is currently battling with the illness in the United States of America.

It was gathered that the artist has commenced chemotherapy in one of the hospitals in the country.

Sound Sultan’s career in show business started in the 1990s, when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions.

By 1999, he had won numerous local talent-hunt shows. He released his first single “Jagbajantis” in 2000, which was a hit in Nigeria.

After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artists, he was signed by Kennis Music.

Sound Sultan began a working relationship with Wyclef Jean when featured alongside 2face Idibia and Faze on “Proud to be African” from Wyclef’s Welcome to Haiti: Creole 101 album.

