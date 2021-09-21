Rapper Vector speaks against gang war in Nigeria

Nigerian rapper, Vector real name, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun has stated in an Instagram post that the war between rival cult groups need to come to an end.

The rapper opined that it is important for youths to desist from joining a gang just they because want to be rugged or tough, instead, he stated that they should seek ‘freedom from mental slavery.’

Vector’s statement is coming on the heel of the cult clash that was reported in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) a couple of months ago.

The rapper admonished members of any gang reading his post to exit the cult groups as soon as possible so as to avoid untimely death.

Vector wrote;

“If them kill you, you go like am?

“Let’s make it clear that the killings of the youth by the youth is a horrible idea.

“If you belong to a gang and you are reading this, know that killing each other doesn’t make you harder or rugged.”

He continued;

“If anything it makes you a destroyer of life and purpose.

You too will open your mouth and say “Nigeria don spoil finish”…

“Wetin make you different from the people wey Dey spoil am because na Nigerians be Nigeria.

“If you are truly a free man, we will know by how many men you influence out of the mental slavery around.

If you have an argument that the people I’m taking to are not here, you can share where you know they are.

#Gangwarisnotfreedom.”

