International
Rare mass shooting in UK leaves five dead, suspect killed
At least five people were killed and a suspect found dead in the United Kingdom on Thursday, in what has been described as Britain’s worst mass shooting in over a decade, in Plymouth, southwest England.
Police said officers and ambulance staff were called to respond to a “serious firearms incident” in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of the seaside city of Plymouth, around 6:10 p.m. local time, where two women and two men were found dead at the scene.
Another woman was treated for gunshot wounds at the scene and died a short time later in hospital, the police said.
A man, believed to be the suspect, was also found dead, all believed to have died from gunshot wounds.
The police statement stressed that the shooting was not a terrorism-related incident, while the area has been cordoned off as the situation is believed to be contained.
READ ALSO: US records 45 mass shootings in one month as violence rocks country
Luke Pollard, a member of parliament for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, tweeted that more people are being treated in hospital for injuries, and that at least one of those killed was a child.
Mass shootings are exceedingly rare in the United Kingdom, with the last of such occurring at a Scottish school in 1996 which prompted the country’s government to tighten gun laws and ban private gun ownership.
Thursday’s incident is the deadliest of its kind since 2010, when a shooting spree in Cumbria, northern England, claimed 12 lives.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...