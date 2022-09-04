Rashford scores twice as Man Utd end Arsenal’s perfect start

England forward, Marcus Rashford scored a brace to help Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The game played at Old Trafford saw the Red Devils bring to an end Arsenal’s winning run since the start of the season.

United opened the scoring through new forward, Anthony, who was making his debut in the game and scored in the 35th minute.

Read Also: Halaand nets hat-trick in Man City win; Arsenal, Liverpool clinch victories

The Gunners had won all five of their games before falling to United, who have now won their last four on the spin.

Bukayo Saka had given the Mikel Arteta side some hopes in the hour mark when he netted the equaliser, but Rashford bagged a brace afterwards to seal it for the hosts.

In another Premier League clash on Sunday, Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City lost to Brighton in a seven-goal thriller.

Iheanacho opened the scoring in the first minute but his side lost 5-2 to their hosts Brighton.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now