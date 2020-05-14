Raymond Dokpesi, 2 grandchildren recover from COVID-19

Raymond Dokpesi Snr and two of his grandchildren have recovered from COVID-19 infection.

Dokpesi Snr, who is the chairman and founder of Daar Communications, owners of AIT, tested positive to the virus on May 1.

He was confirmed positive for the virus alongside his daughter-in-law and six members of his family.

Few days before they tested positive, Dokpesi’s son, Raymond Jnr had tested positive for the virus also.

About two weeks in an isolation center in Abuja, Dokpesi and his two grandchildren were discharged after they tested negative for the virus twice.

Announcing this in a letter, Dokpesi wrote:

“I am exceptionally indebted to God Almighty for keeping and protecting me and my entire family all through our isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada Isolation Centre.”

The media mogul said the two weeks he spent in the isolation centre afforded him first-hand experience of the challenges before Nigeria as a country.

He added in the letter, “We are better acquainted with the personal sacrifices many Nigerians are making to ensure that we collectively defeat this pandemic. This cuts across the policymakers, the care providers and even the cleaners whose job puts them at constant risk of exposure.”

Meanwhile, test results to prove other family members have fully recovered from the dreaded virus are being expected.

