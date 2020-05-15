Raymond Dokpesi Jnr recovers from COVID-19, demands for test results

The Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, has recovered from COVID-19 disease after weeks at the Gwagwalada isolation centre at the Federal Capital Territory

His father and founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, and two of his grandchildren were earlier reported to have recovered on Thursday from the disease.

Dokpesi Jnr, who announced his recovery in a letter of appreciation published on ait.live on Friday, said officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control called him on Thursday night to inform him that he tested negative for COVID-19, adding that two other family members have also recovered from the infection.

The DAAR Communications chief also said that while he was receiving treatment at the Abuja isolation facility, he started feeling well when the combination of azithromycin, chloroquine and zinc were administered to him.

He said: “I wish to express my most profound appreciation to the very professional and dedicated staff of the NCDC and the university of Abuja Teaching Hospital medical team who attended to me and members of my family for the duration of our isolation at their Centre in Gwagwalada.

“With praise and glory to almighty God, I started feeling immediate improvement in my wellbeing once the combination of azithromycin, chloroquine and zinc were administered to me by Wednesday 29th April 2020.

“My senses of smell and taste which were lost since the time I arrived at the facility were restored by Friday 1st May 2020. All my vital signs including temperature, blood pressure, pulse and oxygen saturation improved and have consistently shown excellent readings since. The oxygen machine which was brought to my room became redundant.

“However, whilst I can attest to my improvement in physical health and wellbeing, I regret to say that since my initial test to date, I have never seen any documentary evidence of any test result. I take it in trust and good faith that the NCDC pronounced me COVID-19 positive and that they have now also pronounced me COVID-negative. I will appreciate it if the documentary records of the various tests on me and members of my family are made available for our medical records.”

