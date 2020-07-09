RCCG excommunicates pastor caught in bed with member’s wife in Ondo

A Pastor of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Gideon Bakare in Akure, Ondo state capital, has been excommunicated after being caught while trying to sleep with a member’s wife.

Recall the naked Pastor was seen in a viral video, begging the family of the lady after being caught red-handed in the act.

In a statement released by RCCG spokesperson Olaitan Olubiyi on Wednesday July 8, it was gathered that Bakare was suspended for attempting adultery. He was also accused of putting the church in a bad light.

The statement read;

“The Redeemed Christian Church of God has excommunicated Mr Gideon Bakare and relieved him of all ministerial duties in the Mission.

“Bakare, who was an Assistant Pastor in the Church was recently accused of attempted act of adultery with a woman in her matrimonial home in Akure, Ondo State.

“The Church dissociated itself from such immoral act of Mr Bakare and described it as being completely contrary to the core values, doctrines, beliefs and practices of the RCCG and the undiluted word of God.

“The Church, after reviewing the report of her investigation, noted that by his conduct, Bakare has not only tainted his personal reputation but has portrayed the Church in a bad light.

“Mr Bakare has therefore been directed to return all official items in his custody and stay off all associated connections with the Mission with immediate effect.”

