RCCG members walk out in protest over pastor’s support for Tinubu
Members of the Christ Pavillion, a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lambe, Ifo area of Ogun State, walked out of the church after one of the pastors, Oluwaseyi Adetayo, praised the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during church sermon on Sunday.
Adetayo shocked the congregation when he told the church’s media team to switch off the camera used to televise his Sunday sermon because he wanted to talk about a sensitive issue.
After the camera was switched off, the cleric praised Tinubu and dismissed the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi’s leadership ability.
Adetayo said the former Lagos State governor is not as bad as he has been portrayed.
The cleric argued that the APC candidate would make a better president because he understands the economy better than President Muhammadu Buhari and Obi.
