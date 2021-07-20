RCCG pastor dies while separating fight between couple in Imo

A Senior Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Owerri, Imo State, Thompson Onyekwuru, has reportedly died while separating a fight between a couple who are his neighbours.

The incident, according to the state police spokesman, SP Mike Abattam, who confirmed the death of the 62-year-old Onyekwuru, the pastor was trying prevent one Obumneke Onyemechileuzo from stabbing his wife, Ogechi Onyemechileuzo, during a fight, when he was killed.

The statement by Abattam, said the incident occurred at Umukoto Nekede in Owerri.

According to Abattam, the husband, Obumneke, later died of a gunshot wound he sustained after he was shot by the police when he resisted arrest and attacked the officers.

“Following a distress call on 19/7/2021 at about 1400 hours, at the Divisional Police Headquarters Nekede, Owerri, that one Obumneke Onyemechileuzo armed with a kitchen knife was beating his wife, Ogechi Favour Onyemechileuzo, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church Owerri, Pastor Thompson Onyekwuru, intervened by stopping him from stabbing his wife,” the statement reads.

“The suspect rushed at him, stabbed him on his back and he fell down unconscious.

“On arrival at the scene, the police team saw the suspect seriously beating his wife, threatening to stab her; the police ran to prevent him from stabbing his wife.

“On sighting the police, he attempted stabbing one of the officers on the neck and he was shot on the leg in self-defence.

“He fell down and was immediately disarmed. The pastor and the suspect were confirmed dead after they were rushed to Rosana hospital, where the doctor on call referred the victims to Human Race Hospital.

“The CP also advised the community to maintain peace, be law-abiding and go about their legitimate businesses pending the outcome of the investigation ” Abattam said.

He added that the wife was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital and she is responding to treatment, while the corpses were later deposited at Agbala Mortuary, Agbala.

