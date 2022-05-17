RCCG postpones Sokoto crusade over murder of Deborah Samuel

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has postponed a crusade scheduled to hold in Sokoto State following the lynching of a female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Samuel.

Deborah was killed and her body burnt by Muslim youths over allegations of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad. A subsequent a violent protest trailed the arrest of suspects in the murder.

While announcing the postponement of the crusade in a Facebook post on Monday night, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said the shifting of the programme had become necessary due to the unrest in the state.

The GO however, stated that the planned religious event will now hold virtually at a later date.

“Postponed but God turned it around. We Trust In Our God’s Big Picture Plan!” Adeboye wrote in the post.

Read also: Sokoto College student, Deborah’s murder for alleged blasphemy callous – Gani Adams

While quoting the late American Presbyterian minister who served as United States Senate chaplain, Richard Halverson, Adeboye, said intercession is the universal work for Christians and that no continent, nation, city, office nor power can stop prayers.

“The Christian believers serve a God who specialises in using the impossible situation for His glory.

“Devil thought he killed Him, but His death and resurrection resulted into life for many. He keeps turning it around for our good. It is in this might that we proceed”, he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now