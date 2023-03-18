Politics
Re-election, not a do or die affair –Bauchi gov, Bala
The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, cast his vote at the ongoing election in the state on Saturday, as he seeks re-election.
Mohammed assumed office on May 29, 2019, and is seeking a second term which will extend his stay in office till 2027.
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member cast his ballot in his hometown, Duguri, Alkaleri local government area of the state, where the State House of Assembly election is also ongoing.
READ ALSO:Police recovers 23 illegal firearms in Bauchi
After voting, Mohammed said he would not contest the outcome of the governorship election, stating that the election was not a do-or-die affair.
He commended voter turnout, while his media aid, Mouktar Gidado, condemned the preparation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which kept voters waiting for hours.
Gidado said election materials arrived late, as INEC staff were not on the ground until after 9:30 am at Haruna Memorial Primary School ward 029 in the Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.
