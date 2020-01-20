Latest Politics

Reactions trail Fani-Kayode’s comment that Anthony Joshua prostrated before Buhari a ‘bloodthirsty dictator’

January 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Different reactions have continued to trail Femi Fani-Kayode’s attack on Anthony Joshua for prostrating before President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

The Nigerian-born world Heavyweight boxing champion, had last Saturday presented his belts to Buhari when the Nigerian President met with his countrymen and women living in the United Kingdom (UK).

Joshua had at the occasion, apparently as a sign of respect, protracted before Buhari.

But reacting, Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, described Joshua’s act as shameful, wondering why he should prostrate before “his slave master and a bloodthirsty dictator and tyrant.”

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle- @realFFK, Fani-Kayode had said, “I find this picture and @anthonyfjoshua’s behaviour utterly repulsive and disgusting.

“Prostrating before his slave master and a bloodthirsty dictator and tyrant who is viciously persecuting and humiliating his people: what a crying shame. This speaks volumes. He has lost me!”

The comment by Fani-Kayode has continued to elicit different reactions.

Reactions by some Twitter users in Nigeria read:

