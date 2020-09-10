Real estate platform Orchard raises $69 million

Real estate firm Orchard has in a Series C funding round led by U.S. venture capital firm Revolution Growth raised $69 million.

The tech-forward residential real estate platform made the announcement today, while revealing the list of investors who took part in the new round.

According to the startup, existing investors such as FirstMark Capital, Navitas, Accomplice and Juxtapose participated, bringing the company’s total funding to $138 million.

READ ALSO: Xometry raises $75M in Series E funding round to expand portfolio

Speaking on its vision, the 3 year old Orchard noted that it is on a mission to digitize the entire experience of buying or selling a home.

According to reviews, however, the company initially focused on ‘dual trackers’, buying and selling homes as trade.

Today, after years of digital optimisation, Orchard’s product suite includes tools for searching for homes, title and mortgage.

Join the conversation

Opinions