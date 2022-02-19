Sports
Real Madrid beat Alaves to extend La Liga lead, Atletico thrash Osasuna ahead Man Utd clash
Real Madrid secured a 3-0 victory over Alaves in a La Liga encounter at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.
The visitors put up a strong resistance to see the first half end goalless, but trailed from the 64th minute when Marco Asensio broke the deadlock.
The hosts kept on piling pressure and got a second in the 80th minute through Vinícius Júnior following a fine team move.
Real then found the back of the net again in added time as Karim Benzema converted a 91st-minute penalty to seal the big win.
With the win, Real Madrid went seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table, with second place Sevilla to play on Sunday.
Earlier on Saturday, champions Atletico Madrid bounced back from a 1-0 defeat this week to seal a big 3-0 win over Osasuna.
The big win is coming few days before they face Premier League side Manchester United in the Champions League tound of 16.
Both sides will go head to head on Wednesday in Madrid before playing the reverse fixture of the tie two weeks late at Old Trafford.
