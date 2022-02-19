Real Madrid beat Alaves to extend La Liga lead, Atletico thrash Osasuna ahead Man Utd clash

Real Madrid secured a 3-0 victory over Alaves in a La Liga encounter at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.

The visitors put up a strong resistance to see the first half end goalless, but trailed from the 64th minute when Marco Asensio broke the deadlock.

The hosts kept on piling pressure and got a second in the 80th minute through Vinícius Júnior following a fine team move.

Real then found the back of the net again in added time as Karim Benzema converted a 91st-minute penalty to seal the big win.

Read Also: Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to win Spanish Super Cup

With the win, Real Madrid went seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table, with second place Sevilla to play on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, champions Atletico Madrid bounced back from a 1-0 defeat this week to seal a big 3-0 win over Osasuna.

The big win is coming few days before they face Premier League side Manchester United in the Champions League tound of 16.

Both sides will go head to head on Wednesday in Madrid before playing the reverse fixture of the tie two weeks late at Old Trafford.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now