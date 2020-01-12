Real Madrid beat Atletico on penalties to win Spanish Super Cup in Saudi

After a fruitless 120 minutes of contest, Real Madrid defeated city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties to win the Spanish Super Cup hosted in Saudi Arabia.

Real, who defeated Valencia 3-1 in the semifinal, faced their city rivals, who came from behind to beat La Liga champions Barcelona 3-2 in the other clash.

In the final, Zinedine Zidane’s team were reduced to 10 men late in the game when Federico Valverde was shown a red card after fouling to Alvaro Morata to send the game into shootouts.

Sergio Ramos scored the decisive spot-kick in the 4-1 shootout win at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, as Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey missed their penalties for Atletico.

Real Madrid are lifting the Spanish Super Cup for the first time since 2017, and victory meant Zidane has won all nine finals with the Spanish giants.

The tournament had a new format this season, with the top two from La Liga and the Copa del Rey finalists playing in a four-team competition rather than the two winners playing each other.

Real, despite finishing third in La Liga, qualified because Barcelona won the league and finished runners-up in the Cup.

But they emerged eventual winners.

