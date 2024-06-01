Real Madrid beat Dortmund to win record 15th Champions League title

Real Madrid have emerged winners of the UEFA Champions League for the 15th time after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final on Saturday night.

Aftet a goalless first half, Toni Kroos sets up the first goal on final club appearance with Dani Carvajal heading in from a brilliant cross.

The tempo of the game increased, and the Spanish giants continued to press Dortmund, and finally sealed victory when Jude Bellingham assisted Vinicius Junior for the second.

Real Madrid have now won the European Cup/Champions League trophy more than twice as many times as any other team.

Read Also: Champions! Real Madrid win 36th La Liga title as Barcelona lose

Real Madrid have 15, followed by AC Milan with seven Champions League titles, while Liverpool, Bayern Munich have six titles each.

Meanwhile, Real boss, Carlo Ancelotti has now won the Champions League as a manager five times.

Dortmund last played in the final when they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich at the same England’s national stadium in Wembley in 2013.

Borussia Dortmund went into this Champions League final as heavy underdogs but played well enough, but unfortunately, it was eventually Real Madrid’s night.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now