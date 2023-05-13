Real Madrid beat Getafe to prepare for Man City clash

Marco Asensio scored the only goal of the game as Real Madrid defeated Getafe in the La Liva on Saturday night.

The victory keeps Real Madrid’s faint hope of retaining their La Liga title alive.

Carlo Ancelotti made eight changes as Madrid warmed up for next Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Manchester City.

The changes affected the team’s performance against a relegation-battling team, but Asensio’s deflected strike with 20 minutes remaining sealed the win.

Read Also: EPL: Saints relegated, Man Utd beat Wolves as Chelsea draw vs Nottm Forest

Madrid trail leaders Barcelona by 11 points with four games to go, hence Barca will seal the title if they win their derby at Espanyol on Sunday.

The much-changed Madrid side included a rare start for Eden Hazard, just his second in the league this season, while Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric were all introduced from the bench.

Focus now turns to next Wednesday’s tie at Etihad Stadium, after the first leg at the Bernabeu ended 1-1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now