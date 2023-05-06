Real Madrid beat Osasuna to win 20th Copa del Rey title

Rodrygo scored a brace to help Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 in the final of the Copa del Rey on Saturday night.

Osasuna, playing in the final for the second time, pushed Real Madrid all the way but it was Carlo Ancelotti’s team that won it.

Two goals from Rodrygo, one in the 2nd minute and the other in the 70th minute, successfully delivered a 20th Copa del Rey title for Los Blancos!

Lucas Torro had given Osasuna hope with a 58th-minute leveller before Brazilian Rodrygo took his goal tally to 16 for the season with a winner.

Nine years on from their last triumph, Real Madrid clinched the Copa del Rey again.

The Spanish capital club will now shift attention to Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City.

