Real Madrid boss Zidane tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss their La Liga clash against Alaves this weekend.

The Spanish club issued a short statement announcing that Zidane had the virus, but gave no further information about his condition.

The 48-year-old gaffer must now immediately enter a period of quarantine and will only be allowed to return to the club facilities after he returns a negative test.

The development is another blow to Real, who have had a turbulent week following their shock Copa del Rey exit after defeat to third-tier Alcoyano last Wednesday.

