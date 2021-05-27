Real Madrid confirm Zidane's resignation for second time as manager | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Real Madrid confirm Zidane’s resignation for second time as manager
La Liga club, Real Madrid have confirmed the departure of Zinedine Zidane as manager of the club for the second time.
In a statement on the club’s official website on Thursday, the Spanish giants said they had to respect the Frenchman’s decision to leave.
There had been speculations over Zidane’s resignation for quite a long time this season, but reports from Spain on Wednesday said the coach communicated his final decision to the players and club leaders.
The 48-year-old manager won three consecutive Champions League titles in his first period in charge between 2016 and 2018.
He returned to the club later on a contract to stay till 2022 and secured a second La Liga title as manager last season. But Real failed to win any trophy this season as city rivals Atletico Madrid pipped them to the title.
Read Also: Zidane ‘proud’ of Real Madrid achievement this season despite UCL ouster
“Real Madrid CF announce that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current stage as coach of our club,” read the club’s statement on Thursday morning.
“It is now time to respect his decision and show him our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion in all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid.
“Zidane is one of the great myths of Real Madrid and his legend goes beyond what he has been as a coach and player of our club.”
Meanwhile, former Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri is said to be the favourite to be the next manager at the Bernabeu.
Antonio Conte, who also on Wednesday left Serie A giants Inter Milan after leading them to the title, is also a possible replacement for Zidane.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...