Real Madrid cut Barca lead to eight points with Celta Vigo win

Real Madrid have cut down to eight points, Barcelona’s lead in La Liga after they defeated Celta Vigo 2-0 at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Marco Asensio scored one and assisted in making another as Real Madrid keep their pace in a possible battle for the title this season.

Asensio opened the scoring with a first-time finish after Vinicius Junior’s cutback into the box.

Read Also: Chukwueze nets brace as Villarreal win five-goal thriller at Real Madrid

A bullet header by Eder Militao from Asensio’s corner three minutes into the second half sealed victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid on Sunday, with just eight games left afterwards.

Asensio’s goal in the 42nd minute came from their first shot on target, while Militao’s headed second effectively ended the game as a contest early in the second period.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now