Sports
Real Madrid cut Barca lead to eight points with Celta Vigo win
Real Madrid have cut down to eight points, Barcelona’s lead in La Liga after they defeated Celta Vigo 2-0 at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.
Marco Asensio scored one and assisted in making another as Real Madrid keep their pace in a possible battle for the title this season.
Asensio opened the scoring with a first-time finish after Vinicius Junior’s cutback into the box.
A bullet header by Eder Militao from Asensio’s corner three minutes into the second half sealed victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.
Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid on Sunday, with just eight games left afterwards.
Asensio’s goal in the 42nd minute came from their first shot on target, while Militao’s headed second effectively ended the game as a contest early in the second period.
